New Dell OptiPlex Systems Go For That Cheese Grater Look

If these new Dell OptiPlex systems remind you of Mac Pros, that's because both designs use front metal plating full of holes to make for better cooling. With this extra air circulation and some power efficient hardware from Intel, Dell's updated line of OptiFlex desktops boasts energy savings up to 43% over previous models.

The base OptiPlex 960 mini tower, pictured here, starts at $US892 and includes a 3GHz Core 2 Duo processor, scant 1GB of RAM, 80GB hard drive and integrated Intel graphics. That's a little pricier than you'd usually expect to pay for a Dell tower with similar specs, so we'd probably pass on a purchase until a decent promotion came around. Until then, we're just happy to see more PCs matching our kitchen appliances.