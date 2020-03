European Bravia commercials are some of the most visually interesting ads you're likely to see, at least they have been in the past. From the thousands of bouncy balls in San Francisco to the exploding paint orchestra, we like these ads. And now there's a new one! The latest shows a massive domino setup of various colours (of course) tumbling around India. Not quite as cool as some of the past spots, but still worth a watch just the same. [Illegal Advertising via Shape and Colour]