How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Apple Notebooks May Start At $US800, Made From Actual Bricks

Amidst a flurry of alleged pictures and some wise words of caution, another Mac notebook rumour has surfaced: the Inquisitr claims that, according to their source, Apple's new line of notebooks will start at $US800 and come in twelve configurations. To put that into perspective, the current range is made up of eight price points, the lowest being $US1099. A $US300 drop in MacBook prices or the likely possibility of an entirely new model are both tantalising, but some are finding reason to be suspicious:

According to Macrumors, the leaker's claim that "retail outlets usually get the price lists 10 days before products hit the market" is simply not true, damaging his credibility. If the rest of the rumour holds, however, this means that the new notebooks are not just imminent, but coming out early next week. The wording of the rumour implies that the source is in retail and therefore probably wouldn't be the only guy to have gotten the new price list, so we'll look out for corroboration from other leaky types. [Inquisitr via Macrumors]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles