New Apple Notebooks May Start At $US800, Made From Actual Bricks

Amidst a flurry of alleged pictures and some wise words of caution, another Mac notebook rumour has surfaced: the Inquisitr claims that, according to their source, Apple's new line of notebooks will start at $US800 and come in twelve configurations. To put that into perspective, the current range is made up of eight price points, the lowest being $US1099. A $US300 drop in MacBook prices or the likely possibility of an entirely new model are both tantalising, but some are finding reason to be suspicious:

According to Macrumors, the leaker's claim that "retail outlets usually get the price lists 10 days before products hit the market" is simply not true, damaging his credibility. If the rest of the rumour holds, however, this means that the new notebooks are not just imminent, but coming out early next week. The wording of the rumour implies that the source is in retail and therefore probably wouldn't be the only guy to have gotten the new price list, so we'll look out for corroboration from other leaky types. [Inquisitr via Macrumors]