New 17-Inch MacBook Pro Delayed Until Early Next Year

The reason you didn't see the new 17-inch MacBook Pro at Tuesday's MacBook event is because it's been pushed back several months, says says AppleInsider. It was supposed to launch alongside its smaller brothers to complete the family (officially making the Air the adopted child), but MacNN says it suffered from problems with the display and optical drive, so now you can expect it by early next year. Not unprecedented, in any case, the 17-inch MacBook Pro lagged behind the 15-inch one by a few months when they originally launched back in early 2006. [AppleInsider]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

