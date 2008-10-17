New 17-Inch MacBook Pro Delayed Until Early Next Year

The reason you didn't see the new 17-inch MacBook Pro at Tuesday's MacBook event is because it's been pushed back several months, says says AppleInsider. It was supposed to launch alongside its smaller brothers to complete the family (officially making the Air the adopted child), but MacNN says it suffered from problems with the display and optical drive, so now you can expect it by early next year. Not unprecedented, in any case, the 17-inch MacBook Pro lagged behind the 15-inch one by a few months when they originally launched back in early 2006. [AppleInsider]