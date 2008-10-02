Netflix Watch Instantly Streaming for Macs By Year's End

Almost two years after launching and spreading from PCs to set-top boxes and consoles, Netflix's Watch Instantly streaming service is finally coming to Macs. In a post on its official blog, Netflix promises Mac users that "we'll have something for you by the end of the year." We're taking that to mean the service (meaning they've come up with a new non-Windows DRM scheme), and not just a really funny Christmas card, though I do appreciate the rare art form that is a genuinely funny card. [Netflix via CNet]