Netflix Watch Instantly Streaming for Macs By Year's End

Almost two years after launching and spreading from PCs to set-top boxes and consoles, Netflix's Watch Instantly streaming service is finally coming to Macs. In a post on its official blog, Netflix promises Mac users that "we'll have something for you by the end of the year." We're taking that to mean the service (meaning they've come up with a new non-Windows DRM scheme), and not just a really funny Christmas card, though I do appreciate the rare art form that is a genuinely funny card. [Netflix via CNet]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

