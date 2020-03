Apparently the sight of Susan Sarandon was too much for the final two contestants in the Netflix Movie Watching World Championship in NYC. After a record-breaking 57 movies or 123 hours and 10 minutes of nearly constant entertainment, Suresh Joachim (as predicted) and Claudia Wavra walked away with the coveted Popcorn Bowl Trophy during the movie Thelma and Louise. Although, I am surprised they didn't break down and run into traffic when Richard Simmons made an appearance. [Geeksugar]