Netflix HD Streaming Debuts on Xbox 360

The New Xbox Experience—which we just gave a stellar review—will not only stream Netflix movies. It will be streaming Netflix movies in HD. Whaaa? Nobody else does that!

Well, maybe they don't. But Engadget confirmed that when NXE hits on November 19th, 300 HD movies will be available to stream from Netflix (as opposed to just the movie 300). That's obviously not every movie in the Netflix digital collection, but it's a start.

Seeing as I found SD streaming flawless on the 360, I'm really curious to see if Netflix and Microsoft can deliver the same short buffer times and easy fast forwarding in high def. [engadget]