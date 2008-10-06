Nebo Dispenser Gives Ballpark Vendors a Much Needed Facelift

Ballpark vendors, those hot dog-dispensing, beer hawking staples of sporting events the world over, are in need of a refresh. A "get yer peanuts hee-yah!" 2.0, if you will. Designer Mario Weiss might have the fresh look they're looking for with Nebo. Put simply, this slick all-in-one vendor concept could change the way people have food thrown their way at a baseball game. And, it will do this in such a way that's so visually appealing it will stop your kid from asking what a Fenway Frank is really made of, forever. (Spoiler: It's dreams)

Here's more on Nebo from Weiss himself:

Nebo is a portable shop system, consisting of a beverage backpack and a vendor's tray. It is an eye catching product, ideal for selling beverages and ice-cream at festivals, sports events or beach or in general in all terrain that can not be managed easily with a trolley. The core piece of the beverage backpack is covered with a UVresistant foil. It is held by a bag made of wear resistant textile and a foam textile composite. Several straps enable adjustment of the back piece to achieve a comfortable and firm hold on the user's back.

If they can have those Segway riding drone people with TV's strapped to their backs at tech shows, they can make this happen too. This design is also somehow based on a penguin. I respect that. [Mario Weiss via The Design Blog]