How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nebo Dispenser Gives Ballpark Vendors a Much Needed Facelift

Ballpark vendors, those hot dog-dispensing, beer hawking staples of sporting events the world over, are in need of a refresh. A "get yer peanuts hee-yah!" 2.0, if you will. Designer Mario Weiss might have the fresh look they're looking for with Nebo. Put simply, this slick all-in-one vendor concept could change the way people have food thrown their way at a baseball game. And, it will do this in such a way that's so visually appealing it will stop your kid from asking what a Fenway Frank is really made of, forever. (Spoiler: It's dreams)

Here's more on Nebo from Weiss himself:

Nebo is a portable shop system, consisting of a beverage backpack and a vendor's tray. It is an eye catching product, ideal for selling beverages and ice-cream at festivals, sports events or beach or in general in all terrain that can not be managed easily with a trolley. The core piece of the beverage backpack is covered with a UVresistant foil. It is held by a bag made of wear resistant textile and a foam textile composite. Several straps enable adjustment of the back piece to achieve a comfortable and firm hold on the user's back.

If they can have those Segway riding drone people with TV's strapped to their backs at tech shows, they can make this happen too. This design is also somehow based on a penguin. I respect that. [Mario Weiss via The Design Blog]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles