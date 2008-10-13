National Debt Clock To Get Most Depressing Upgrade Ever

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It was a bad sign when the National Debt Clock on Sixth Avenue in NYC ran out of space this past weekend, calling for the screen previously used for the dollar sign to be used for the 1 in 10 trillion. Now, the real estate mogul Seymour Durst who put up the sign back in 1989 has announced that the current clock will be replaced next year with one that can accommodate figures in the quadrillions—that's 15 zeroes. Hopefully that'll buy at least two or three more years of worry-free service. Time to have a look at our next great depression gadget guide? [CNN, Photo: Jesper Rautell Balle]

