50 years ago this month NASA rocketed into existence, and to celebrate this fact NASA-TV is streaming its special retrospective show "50 Years of Exploration: The Golden Anniversary of NASA" in HD format today at 1pm and 8pm EDT (and again tomorrow at 10am and 2pm). Check it out: it's presented by none other than Neil Armstrong, and it'll remind you how frickin' astonishing the achievements of the Agency are, despite its recent rockety woes. [NASA-TV]