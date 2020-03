Out of respect for the great performer Steve Jobs, I prefer to save all surprises for the keynote. But those smarty pantses over at bbGadgets may have unlocked the secret behind Apple's Oct 14th MacBook event teaser. Assuming that the Apple logo is a 1.5" standard, they measured the laptop to have a 13.3" diagonal length. That's the same size as the current generation MacBook, which would seem to support all of those metal MacBook rumours. [bbGadgets]