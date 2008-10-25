It's a sad day when Man can no longer scan his Good Housekeeping magazine subscription to share with those too insecure to subscribe themselves. But Mygazines has folded due to the pressures of the economy, lacking the deep pockets to support day to day operations any longer. While we mourn the loss of a well-executed idea, surely at least a few publishers are dancing on the site's digital grave. [Mygazines Thanks Jake]
Mygazines R.I.P. (2008 - 2008)
