Music Based on Pi Keeps Bodies Movin' Forever

I'm starting to believe in those Apatow movies about nerds suddenly becoming popular without having to shed their nerdiness: A dude name Paul Slocum—who I'm picturing looks exactly like Michael Cera of SuperBad/Juno/Nick & Nora fame—hooked a crappy old amp to his little laptop, told the laptop to continuously calculate the digits of the magical constant pi, digits that run to infinity to the right of the decimal point, and turned those digits into synth commands for surprisingly danceable house music.

I'm old(ish) now, but I remember being in clubs with one song jumping to the next while the beat keeps on going and going, with everybody just kind of bouncing along (with alcohol and other fuels to speed them along). That's pretty much what it's like hearing Slocum's music, MP3s of which you can download in short form or long. As you might predict, Slocum himself explains it, well, like one of Michael Cera's characters might:

The software progressively calculates the sequence of digits in pi, starting at 3.14 and progressing towards infinity. As the program calculates the digits, it feeds the results into an algorithmic music generator containing my structural criteria for house music. The resulting piece of house music is infinitely long and static and never repeats itself.

Hear that, party people? Infinitely long. It might kill you, but at least you will never have to go home! [NoiseAddicts]

