Multi-Computer F1 Racing Screensaver Wins Office Coolness Pole Position

Intel Brazil has created what's probably the best office screensaver in the history of office screensavers: a Formula 1 racing course that spans across multiple computers and monitors to offer one seamless view competition all across the office. Once you start them up, the Formula 1 car will go from one computer to the other, following a circuit that has the same topology as the distribution of computers in the office, going through curves, chicanes, and straight lines as needed. The good thing: you can download it yourself for your Mac or PC.

The best: it comes in two flavours, one to test your colleague's ability to synchronise the computers by hand, and the other one that automatically synchronises all the desktops. Get it here now. [Download via Dvice]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

