Multi-Computer F1 Racing Screensaver Wins Office Coolness Pole Position

Intel Brazil has created what's probably the best office screensaver in the history of office screensavers: a Formula 1 racing course that spans across multiple computers and monitors to offer one seamless view competition all across the office. Once you start them up, the Formula 1 car will go from one computer to the other, following a circuit that has the same topology as the distribution of computers in the office, going through curves, chicanes, and straight lines as needed. The good thing: you can download it yourself for your Mac or PC.

The best: it comes in two flavours, one to test your colleague's ability to synchronise the computers by hand, and the other one that automatically synchronises all the desktops. Get it here now. [Download via Dvice]