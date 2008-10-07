Mugen PeriPeri Toy Makes It Feel Like the First Time, Over and Over and Over

Sometimes, the feeling of tearing open the package is more exhilarating than whatever's actually inside (unless it's one of those god-forsaken plastic clamshells that require you to mutilate it with a weapon of mass destruction, which is its own kind of rush). So the same people who gave us infinitely poppable bubble wrap have delivered the other part of the equation: Mugen PeriPeri. It lets you experience the visceral joy of ripping apart a package again and again and again. And yes, there's a crazy video showing just how awesomely euphoric it is in the most ridiculous way possible.

