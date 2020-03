Earlier this month we peeked at official shots of the MSI Wind's 3.5G-equipped refresh, the 10" U120. Now news from Taiwan is that the U120 will hit the wild in November at $US552 (converted) in both white and black, with an Intel Atom N270 processor, 1GB memory and a 120GB hard drive loaded with Windows XP in addition to the built-in 3.5G module. Whether the November date is worldwide or Asia only does not yet appear to be confirmed. [DigiTimes]