MSI Wind Scores 30% Performance Boost in Free Update

Overclocking is nothing new, but rarely is it promoted by a PC manufacturer, let alone in a netbook. But MSI has released the v1.09 BIOS update for their Wind mini-notebook that allows users to function key toggle an 8%, 15% or 24% automatic overclock that can translate to a 30% performance boost (as independently tested). You'll notice the extra power in apps like Photoshop especially, but keep in mind that it probably won't do wonders for the battery life. All in all, however, it sounds like an absolute must-have update. [Electric Vagabond]