MSI Wind Gets 9-Cell Battery, Unofficially

If you're willing to buy from a third party vendor, the MSI Wind now has an impressive 7800mAh, 9-cell battery available for preorder. Priced at $US180, it's not an inexpensive upgrade and it weighs a whole pound (450g). Then again, it'll give you roughly 6 hours of run time according to my real-world calculations. Lion Battery has some even bigger batteries for systems like the Eee, but alas, nothing for the top-cheapo-dog Acer Aspire One. (Note: if you're making the purchase, checkout with 'MSIWIND.NET' to save $US20.) [Lion Battery]