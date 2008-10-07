Mozilla CEO: First Firefox Mobile Alpha Release 'In a Few Weeks'

When we saw Firefox Mobile in action a few months ago, it looked pretty snazzy, but we were a bit concerned by a few reports floating around that it might be a long wait to actually get our hands on it. Happily, that's not the case. Mozilla CEO John Lilly says that we'll see the first Firefox Mobile alpha releases "in a few weeks." Is anyone else psyched for Firefox Mobile and the start of a whole new browser war? I am pretty bummed that the iPhone won't be one of the battlegrounds though because of the SDK restrictions. [Linux Insider via Unwired View]