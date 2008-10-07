Mozilla CEO: First Firefox Mobile Alpha Release 'In a Few Weeks'

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When we saw Firefox Mobile in action a few months ago, it looked pretty snazzy, but we were a bit concerned by a few reports floating around that it might be a long wait to actually get our hands on it. Happily, that's not the case. Mozilla CEO John Lilly says that we'll see the first Firefox Mobile alpha releases "in a few weeks." Is anyone else psyched for Firefox Mobile and the start of a whole new browser war? I am pretty bummed that the iPhone won't be one of the battlegrounds though because of the SDK restrictions. [Linux Insider via Unwired View]

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

