Designer Lotty Linderman's moving wall/door is only a concept, but the pivoting arm design could have a lot of potential. I can see a system being constructed that would allow users to swing walls around to customise their living space. Obviously, that would give homeowners a lot of options with regard to the floorplan—not to mention a big advantage if you are living in cramped quarters. At the very least, it would make for one hell of a secret door. [Lotty Linderman via Apartment Therapy]
Moving Walls Make For Customizable Floorplans
Trending Stories Right Now
The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions
The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser
Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.