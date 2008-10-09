Moving Walls Make For Customizable Floorplans

Designer Lotty Linderman's moving wall/door is only a concept, but the pivoting arm design could have a lot of potential. I can see a system being constructed that would allow users to swing walls around to customise their living space. Obviously, that would give homeowners a lot of options with regard to the floorplan—not to mention a big advantage if you are living in cramped quarters. At the very least, it would make for one hell of a secret door. [Lotty Linderman via Apartment Therapy]