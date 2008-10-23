Mouse With Cooling Fan, LED Message Scroller is Wonderful, Actually

My first thoughts on seeing this USB mouse with in-built fan-powered palm cooler and rotary LED message scroller: "Holy moly that's one craptaculous bit of gadgetry!" But then I reconsidered. First, who wouldn't like a less sweaty palm when mousing for protracted periods? And second, that message scroller (which even has its own remote control) could carry some incredibly useful phrases. "Mum...Don't Turn on The Monitor. AT ALL"...life-saving stuff like that. Wonderful, and yours in green or red for $US35. [Gadget4All]