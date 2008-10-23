How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mouse With Cooling Fan, LED Message Scroller is Wonderful, Actually

My first thoughts on seeing this USB mouse with in-built fan-powered palm cooler and rotary LED message scroller: "Holy moly that's one craptaculous bit of gadgetry!" But then I reconsidered. First, who wouldn't like a less sweaty palm when mousing for protracted periods? And second, that message scroller (which even has its own remote control) could carry some incredibly useful phrases. "Mum...Don't Turn on The Monitor. AT ALL"...life-saving stuff like that. Wonderful, and yours in green or red for $US35. [Gadget4All]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles