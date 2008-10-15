Motorola Working on Android-Based Social Networking Smartphone

We already knew that Motorola was looking to resuscitate their mobile phone biz by developing for Android, but a recent job posting on Coroflot may have revealed a twist in their plans. The posting calls for an Interaction Designer "responsible for leading and actively participating in the concept, design, documentation and development of user interfaces for our mobile products including our new Android Social Networking SmartPhone."

So, it appears that Moto is going to actually try and develop an Android smartphone built around the concept of social networking. The buzz here is that going niche like this might help Motorola stand out from the avalanche of Android phones coming down the line. I couldn't agree more. But, of course, there has been no confirmation of Motorola's plans, and any real-world product is most likely in the early stages. [Coroflot via AndroidGuys via BGR]