We've known that the Motorola Q11 (an update to the Q9) was in the works, but today Motorola made it officially known. Maybe I'm the last person you should listen to when it comes to this particular Windows Mobile line, but I don't even think Motorola cares about this baby. It does have the requisite Wi-Fi, GPS, microSD support up to 32GB, a 3-megapixel camera and the ability to read H.264-encoded video, but with the same tight 2.4-inch LCD and no 3G data connectivity, the rest is for naught. Unwired View predicts that this omission is a sign of a low price, still unannounced. Me, I just see it as another example of Motorola running around like a chicken with its head cut off. [Motorola via Unwired View]
Motorola Q11 WinMo Smartphone Lacks 3G, Common Sense
