Motorola Confirms Android Phone, Crosses Fingers

In what it could seem like their last change to regain some relevance in the mobile phone market—and actually survive the current war—Motorola has confirmed their bet on Android in an official statement answering previous rumours:

We're excited about the innovation possibilities on Android, and [we]look forward to delivering great products in partnership with Google and the Open Handset Alliance (OHA).

They won't confirm the increase in the development team from 50 to 350, but given their situation, it seems logical to think that the company is trying to get into the Google train as soon as possible. [Beta News via Talk Android]