Moto Lets the Windows Mobile 6.5 Cat Out of the Bag

In today's earnings call, Motorola CEO Sanjay Jha made multiple references to Windows Mobile 6.5, explaining that a Moto handset running the software would be released in the second half of 2009. Jha was vague on specifics about WinMo 6.5, but according to PC Mag, he did go on record as saying "I think there are significant new added features which will help the platform." What does this mean for Windows Mobile 7? Last we heard, the mobile OS was also scheduled for a second half 2009 release. Will the multitouch-friendly successor be further delayed? [PC Mag]