Motherboard Cake, Eat Before Obsolete

Who knew sugar wafers and Rolos could so accurately recreate the situational Pavlovian response we get from looking at the latest silicon wonders from Intel, AMD, ATi and NVIDIA? While we've never before craved some motherboard and milk or hot motherboard à la mode, we must admit, we're coming around to what could be the hottest dessert trend of Q4 2008. And that old Dell gathering dust in the corner is looking mighty scrumptious. [Craftster via Technabob and Geekcake]