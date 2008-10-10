How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Moshi's Washable Neato Screen Cleaner Uses Microfibre To Wipe Dust, Spittle and Other Fluids

One of the computer accessories we're always looking for is a good screen cleaner, which is why Moshi's Neato is pretty great. It's a two-part microfiber screen cleaner, with one part wiping dust and one part wiping grease and fingerprints. The back of the cleaner is a material they call "GeckoPad", which is based on a gecko's foot and can stick to the side of your desk, your monitor or your face for easy storage.

We tried these out on our quite dusty laptop screen and it did a better job than the 3M screen we get at trade shows. It's $US16, but comes with one extra cleaner. Our quick verdict? It works, it's compact, and it isn't all that expensive, plus the material is machine washable so you won't have to get your hands all that dirty. [Aevoe via Product Page]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles