Mophie Juice Pack for the iPhone 3G Lightning Review: It Doubles the Power

The Gadget: The Mophie Juice Pack battery extender for the iPhone 3G snugly wraps around your phone and claims to more than double the available power.

The Price: $US100

The Verdict: The $US100 price tag isn't cheap, but the Mophie Juice Pack for the iPhone 3G is worth every penny if you are a power user. Mophie claims that you can double the available power of your 3G with their Juice Pack, and I have to say that these claims are pretty spot on. I assaulted my phone with a barrage of web surfing, media streaming and app usage during the day, but when all was said and done I had only just begun to tap into the power stored in the iPhone itself. In other words, under normal usage I would be charging every two or two and a half days as opposed to every single day.

The Juice Pack definitely adds a bit of bulk to the phone, but I gladly made the trade-off for the power boost. Besides, the added size isn't much more than you would expect from most standard cases. It also has pass-through USB for syncing and charging which is a major plus.

This is Mophie's second go around with their Juice Pack (a version is also available for the original iPhone), but with the power demands of the 3G version, a product like this has never been more useful. Plus, the fact that it doesn't dangle off the end of the phone like other chargers makes it suitable for daily use. Again, $US100 is a steep price to pay for an iPhone case no matter how you look at it, but if you are willing to drop the cash during these uncertain financial times, the Juice Pack will ship to customers starting this month. [Mophie]