Mophie iPhone 3G Battery Extender Available For Preorder, Shipping This Month

Mophie's wraparound battery extenders for the first iPhone provided some relief to incessant browsers and movie-watchers, and they're looking to adapt their "Juice Pack" to the even more anemic iPhone 3G. What does this pack offer that the others don't? A mini USB port for syncing and charging and Apple's coveted "Works With iPhone" certification, which Mophie assures us will come through soon (their 1st gen packs had it, so they're probably telling the truth). The extenders should ship by the 30th of October, pending Apple's final decision on the certification, but are available for preorder now at $US100. Battery life claims are below. [Mophie]

# Standby Time - Up to 350 hours
# Talk Time - Up to 6 hours on 3G | Up to 12 hours on 2G
# Internet Use - Up to 6 hours on 3G | Up to 7 hours on Wi-Fi
# Audio Playback - Up to 28 hours
# Video Playback - Up to 8 hours

