Monitor Your Typing Speed With The USB Mice Wheel That Spins As Fast As Your Type

I know the concepts of typing speed and words per minute are mindblowingly difficult ones. And if they're too much for you to wrap your head around, perhaps you should consider this USB Mice Wheel (no, thats not my grammatical error) that measures your words per minute in revolutions per minute. So when you're typing REALLY, REALLY FAST on that foldable witchcraft machine, the mouse wheel is spinning REALLY, REALLY FAST. Where would we be without technology? [Product Page via Red Ferret via Crunch Gear]