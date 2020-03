The "Out of Sight Out of Mind" (OSOM) table concept has everything a neat freak could possibly want in a workspace—plenty of space, tons of modular storage units and ergonomic design touches like an writing/typing space that can be angled for comfort. You can even customise the layout to suit your needs. Again, it is only a concept at the moment but it definitely has potential.

[Product Design Forums via Born Rich via Apartment Therapy]