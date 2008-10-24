Gmail for mobile 2.0 is now available for BlackBerry and J2ME phones, and it's definitely worth upgrading if you've got the old one, if only for the serious offline functionality. You can now read email and compose multiple messages offline (like in an underground brothel with no reception) and it'll automatically send them as a background process when you get a single. You can also sign in to multiple Gmail accounts at once (like regular and hosted for work), and switch between them instantly. And it's zippier, too. [Google Mobile]
Mobile Gmail 2.0 Lets You Read and Write Email Offline, Is More Betterer
