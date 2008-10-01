How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mobile Broadband Finally Gets a Logo, But Is It a Cloud Or Seagulls?

Relax, people who've been using mobile broadband internet: your scarily unbranded 'net surfing days are over. The GSM Association has coordinated 3 Group, Asus, Dell, ECS, Ericsson, Gemalto, Lenovo, Microsoft, Orange, Qualcomm, Telefónica Europe, Telecom Italia, TeliaSonera, T-Mobile, Toshiba and Vodafone among others to create the "Mobile Broadband service mark." It's a logo designed to let consumers know the item they're using/seeing on the shelf in a store is a ready-to-run mobile internet device. But is it a cloud or a pair of seagulls? Hopefully the latter: you wouldn't want to run your precious laptop outside when rain is threatening.

Apparently it's just part of an initiative by the GSMA to push products that are "always-connected mobile broadband devices" which are "a compelling alternative to Wi-Fi," and it'll see pre-installed broadband in upcoming laptops in 91 countries, along with a bunch of previously unconnected devices from "cameras and MP3 players to refrigerators, cars and set-top boxes."

Now I get it... Oh hang on, no I don't: why would I connect my fridge or set-top box up over a mobile broadband connection? I'd just use my fast, reliable, always-on wireless home network. Hmmm. [Pocket-Lint]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles