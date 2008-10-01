Mobile Broadband Finally Gets a Logo, But Is It a Cloud Or Seagulls?

Relax, people who've been using mobile broadband internet: your scarily unbranded 'net surfing days are over. The GSM Association has coordinated 3 Group, Asus, Dell, ECS, Ericsson, Gemalto, Lenovo, Microsoft, Orange, Qualcomm, Telefónica Europe, Telecom Italia, TeliaSonera, T-Mobile, Toshiba and Vodafone among others to create the "Mobile Broadband service mark." It's a logo designed to let consumers know the item they're using/seeing on the shelf in a store is a ready-to-run mobile internet device. But is it a cloud or a pair of seagulls? Hopefully the latter: you wouldn't want to run your precious laptop outside when rain is threatening.

Apparently it's just part of an initiative by the GSMA to push products that are "always-connected mobile broadband devices" which are "a compelling alternative to Wi-Fi," and it'll see pre-installed broadband in upcoming laptops in 91 countries, along with a bunch of previously unconnected devices from "cameras and MP3 players to refrigerators, cars and set-top boxes."

Now I get it... Oh hang on, no I don't: why would I connect my fridge or set-top box up over a mobile broadband connection? I'd just use my fast, reliable, always-on wireless home network. Hmmm. [Pocket-Lint]