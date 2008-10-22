MobiHand Launching Android App Store, Colours Us Confused

Coinciding with the launch of the G1, mobile app seller MobiHand is putting up its own store dedicated specifically to Android apps, called OnlyAndroid.com. The company is touting it as the first store supporting both free and paid applications for the Android OS, which is a little funny considering that Google's widely rumoured to be coming out with its own payment system AND at least one other third-party store's already been announced.

Both Mobihand and Handango are totally allowed to open their own third-party Android app stores, thanks to the "don't worry, you don't need to jailbreak anything," position Google's taken. But you have to wonder if having a whole bunch of application outlets isn't a tad bit confusing. What does it mean to have so many parallel marketplaces? Will certain stores sell specific apps for cheaper? Can you bargain? With the minutes counting down to the G1 launch, it would be nice if we at least knew how buying things on the Android was going to work.