The MLB's must-buy At Bat iPhone app for baseball fanatics, which delivers live game info, video, more stats than you can swing a stick and other goodness, is currently on sale for $US2.99, two bucks off of its usual $US5 pricetag. But it's more of a bait-and-switch than a steal, because the app will expire at the end of the season, so you'll have to re-buy it at the start of the 2009 season. Not too surprising coming from the MLB, who's notoriously ticky about their content. At Bat is still a great app, but buyer definitley beware. [TUAW]
MLB At Bat iPhone On Sale Because You Have to Re-Buy It Every Season
