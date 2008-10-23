How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Miu's Does-Everything HDPC Gets Stylish Makeover, Atom Processor

Someone with a better sense of product design has been in Miu's offices: the new version of its dual-screened Hybrid Dual Portable Computer actually looks pretty slick (the old one looked like a bucket of bolts, if you remember). It's still packing navigation/computing power/mobile phone/media player/kitchen-sink functionality inside, only this time it's got an Atom processor powering it all, alongside an ARM processor for handling basic small-screen tasks, which should add oomph. No news on pricing or availability, but the earlier version was around $US500. [Pocketables via Engadget]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles