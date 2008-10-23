Miu's Does-Everything HDPC Gets Stylish Makeover, Atom Processor

Someone with a better sense of product design has been in Miu's offices: the new version of its dual-screened Hybrid Dual Portable Computer actually looks pretty slick (the old one looked like a bucket of bolts, if you remember). It's still packing navigation/computing power/mobile phone/media player/kitchen-sink functionality inside, only this time it's got an Atom processor powering it all, alongside an ARM processor for handling basic small-screen tasks, which should add oomph. No news on pricing or availability, but the earlier version was around $US500. [Pocketables via Engadget]