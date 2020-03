While promising display technologies like SED have pretty much disappeared from the Earth, Mitsubishi has actually begun shipping their absolutely incredible 65" LaserVue TVs. These sets suck less power than LCDs and feature two times the colour of most competitive sets. Oh...but these sets still run almost $US7,000 a pop. So that whole inexpensive aspect we'd heard about originally has been quietly swept under the rug for the time being. [LaserVue via Electronista]