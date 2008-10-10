Mitsubishi's $US7000, 65-Inch LaserVue HDTV Reviewed: (Verdict: Lasers Are Awesome)

With a history of giving great impressions reaching back to CES, expectations for Mitsubishi's 65in LaserVue TV are high. It's the first laser-powered TV, with completely new rear-projection technology that makes for richer, more accurate colours and significantly lower power consumption. Josh Quittner of Time Magazine got to take one home for a while to drool over/in front of it and, well, that's exactly what he did.

Colours are "sensational and bright" and the reviewer goes so far as to describe the TV ""the best home-entertainment display in America." Strangely there's no mention of the TV's built-in 3D capabilities and still no pricing information for the fabled 73-inch model, but it's only a matter of time. Check to full review at Time, though it's of a distinctly non-technical flavour (prepare lots of overly descriptive asides about his neighbour's "man cave"). The important thing is that this TV apparently is as good as it sounds. [Time - Thanks, Josh!]