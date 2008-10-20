Minox Spy Camera Goes Digital, Still Tiny Enough to Please Q

Spy-technology aficionados will know about Minox's miniature camera and it's genuine espionage heritage, and now the camera's gone all modern with a digital face lift. A 5-megapixel sensor's been plopped into the Digital SpyCam, which remains tiny at just 8.5 x 3 x 2 cm and weighing in at 59 grams: small enough to disappear into a leather-clad fist when it needs to be concealed. With a lithium battery, and 42mm equivalent lens, plus capability of saving onto 16GB memory cards, it's no slouch either. Budding spys, and perhaps genuine ones (Mi6 take note) will be able to grab one now for $US199. [Minox]