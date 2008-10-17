Minoru 3D Webcam Brings Virtual Sex Closer to Reality

Virtual sex lovers around the world rejoice, for the Novo Minoru web camera makes 3D videosex a reality, at last. If red and blue 3D glasses turn you on, that is, because that's what you need to watch the 3D video: The Minoru mixes the two images captured by its dual sensors in one single stream. Looking at its shape and flexibility, if you get tired of the silly 3D chatting you can always use the thing as a proper sex toy.

The Minoru—"reality" in Japanese—can be used with Windows Live Messenger, Skype, AIM, and OoVoo, but the video it captures can also be uploaded to services like YouTube or PornTube, depending on the nature of your video antics. [Minoru via Cnet]