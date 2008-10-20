How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, BMW will unveil a fleet of all-electric Minis. Dubbed the "Mini E," the car will run on a 150kW motor juiced by an automotive lithium-ion battery that will give it a range of 240km. The cute little golf cart real grown-up car will come in a limited run of 500, available to "select private and corporate customers" in California, New York and New Jersey.

The limited number means that you probably won't be getting one (though if you do, please call us). Still, keep on the lookout: The vehicles will be adorned with that yellow logo cleverly intended to look like both an "e" and a power plug.

BMW says it isn't releasing this as a production vehicle, so much as it is using the program to learn about how fully electric vehicles perform in real-world traffic—Jersey Turnpike, hello? The company says that in the "medium term" it plans to introduce real "series production" of electric cars. If you want to know more about the automotive attributes of the Mini E, have a look at BMW's extremely detailed press release. [BMW]

