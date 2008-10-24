Mini Aluminium 'Terminator' Demonstrates Super-Accurate Machining Tools

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Using machining products developed by SecoTools, a Mikron UCP 600 Vario machining center developed by AgieCharmilles and scanning software by Capture 3D, demonstrators at the International Manufacturing Technology Marketplace (IMTS) 2008 trade show managed to machine a miniature-scale human skeleton out of a 6" x 12" aluminium billet.

It took about seven hours for the project to be completed from start to finish, but the intricate final product is accurate to within a thousandth of an inch. The promise of this technology is that we can machine super-accurate, custom parts to repair bone damage. As for "Bones" here, he was raffled off to one of the show attendees. With any luck, he will show up on eBay sometime soon. [American Machinist and SecoTools via Toolmonger]

