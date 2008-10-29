Mineral Oil-Cooled Aquarium PC Kit Now Available For Purchase

Custom PC maker Puget Systems has decided to capitalise on their wildly successful YouTube video demonstrating a mineral oil-cooled "Aquarium PC" by actually selling a DIY version. Puget claims that they have been running the system for over a year now with "no ill effect on the hardware," which may or may not help ease the mind of anyone willing to void all of their warranties.

Also available in a $US375 version with an external radiator for high-powered rigs.

Puget Systems' Do-It-Yourself' Aquarium PC Kit Enables Users to Replicate Mineral Oil-Cooled PC as Seen on YouTube; Puget's Online Video Captures Over 1 Million Views

SEATTLE, WA (October 28, 2008) - Puget Systems (www.pugetsystems.com), a boutique integrator of custom PC systems for enthusiasts, gamers, consumers and SMB markets, today announced the launch of the Puget Systems 'Do it Yourself' Aquarium PC kit, enabling personal computer enthusiasts to replicate their own version of an aquarium-style PC, a technique made widely visible by Puget Systems on YouTube. With over 1 million views online, the Puget Systems Aquarium PC YouTube video demonstrates, with some innovative thinking, how easy it is to create a unique and fun new look to a personal computer.

As part of the development, testing and quality assurance process for the new Aquarium PC kit, Puget Systems has been running their own Aquarium PC — a plexiglass enclosed, mineral-oil submerged PC — for well over a year and with no ill-effect on the hardware. Puget Systems' team of engineers have devised a unique new way of combining the non-corrosive, cooling benefits of mineral-oil submersion with a fun new look of an aquarium on the desktop.

"The widespread notoriety of our aquarium PC video on YouTube confirmed one thing for us at Puget Systems; there are a lot of people out there very interested in this idea," said Jon Bach, president of Puget Systems. "We saw this as an opportunity, for everyone from PC enthusiasts to interior designers looking to add a fun new twist to an office or home decor, to put together a powerful desktop system that will surely be a visually stunning and highly functional conversation piece."

The Puget Systems Aquarium PC 'Do It Yourself' kit ships with all the components you need to build your very own mineral-oil submerged system. The kit includes:

Aquarium tank and cover;

Motherboard tray and IO panel;

Power/HDD LEDs;

Power switch (mounted to top panel);

SSD hard drive mounting bracket, and all necessary screws;

Power cord and extension cord to bottom of the tank;

Kit does not include light kits, however, lights are available separately.

Puget Systems also provides online tips and advice, as well as helpful suggestions of things you may need for easy, successful assembly of the Aquarium PC.

Important disclosure: Submerging your hardware in mineral oil will void your warranty. Do this project only at your own risk. Puget Systems is not liable for any hardware problems, or damage to your personal property. Mineral oil is very difficult, if not impossible to clean from your components once they are submerged.

Pricing and Availability

The Puget Systems Aquarium PC 'Do It Yourself' kit is available immediately and is priced at $315.