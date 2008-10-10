Microsoft Unveils Three New Xbox Bundles (Two You Might Want)

Microsoft has just unveiled three new Xbox 360 bundles, each featuring Netflix advertising on the front and a free game or two inside. The Pro and Elite bundles are basically the same, each coming with Lego Indiana Jones and Kung Fu Panda. The Arcade version comes with, uh, Sega Superstar Tennis. And no hard drive, if you'd somehow forgotten that, which is especially crappy since the New Xbox Experience requires at least a 256MB memory card to work. So yeah, just avoid that Arcade system at all costs. The other two bundles aren't too bad if you're into, you know, Kung Fu Panda.



[Kotaku]