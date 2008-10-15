Microsoft Survey Hints At 'Oahu,' Surface Multitouch Table At Consumer Prices

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft is at least considering releasing a consumer-priced version of its Surface computer, if a marketing research survey is to believed. The survey is centered around a device called "Oahu," which, from its description, sounds a lot like the table we've all come to know and love: a multitouch flat screen that sits like a table top and allows for multiple users to interact with it at once.

The survey asks what "forms" of Oahu the participant would like to see: if they would most likely use it as a homework helper, for content creation (for things like editing recipes), or as an information hub. It also asks how likely the participant would buy it if it cost $US1,500. Um, how about "YES. VERY LIKELY. GIVE IT TO ME NOW?" [I Started Something via Engadget]

