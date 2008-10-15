Microsoft Survey Hints At 'Oahu,' Surface Multitouch Table At Consumer Prices

Microsoft is at least considering releasing a consumer-priced version of its Surface computer, if a marketing research survey is to believed. The survey is centered around a device called "Oahu," which, from its description, sounds a lot like the table we've all come to know and love: a multitouch flat screen that sits like a table top and allows for multiple users to interact with it at once.

The survey asks what "forms" of Oahu the participant would like to see: if they would most likely use it as a homework helper, for content creation (for things like editing recipes), or as an information hub. It also asks how likely the participant would buy it if it cost $US1,500. Um, how about "YES. VERY LIKELY. GIVE IT TO ME NOW?" [I Started Something via Engadget]