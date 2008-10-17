Microsoft Sued Over Xbox 360 RROD Issues

Someone looking to make a quick buck has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft at the Sacramento County Superior Court claiming that an excessive number of Xbox 360s have fallen victim to the dreaded "red ring of death" (and that Microsoft covered up the issue to stay afloat in the console wars with Sony and Nintendo). In addition to seeking damages, the plaintiff is looking for the introduction of a refund program in the state of California.

The lawsuit alleges that Microsoft knew around 50% of the consoles shipped were defective. To be quite honest, there are plenty of reports out there that claim the figure is even higher than that. I highly doubt that anything will ever come of this, but I am surprised that it took this long for a lawsuit to develop. I mean, there are probably very few Xbox 360 owners out there that have not taken advantage of the beefed up replacement plan once or twice already. [DailyGamesNews via Kotaku]