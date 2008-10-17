How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Microsoft Sued Over Xbox 360 RROD Issues

Someone looking to make a quick buck has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft at the Sacramento County Superior Court claiming that an excessive number of Xbox 360s have fallen victim to the dreaded "red ring of death" (and that Microsoft covered up the issue to stay afloat in the console wars with Sony and Nintendo). In addition to seeking damages, the plaintiff is looking for the introduction of a refund program in the state of California.

The lawsuit alleges that Microsoft knew around 50% of the consoles shipped were defective. To be quite honest, there are plenty of reports out there that claim the figure is even higher than that. I highly doubt that anything will ever come of this, but I am surprised that it took this long for a lawsuit to develop. I mean, there are probably very few Xbox 360 owners out there that have not taken advantage of the beefed up replacement plan once or twice already. [DailyGamesNews via Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

animation clone-wars clone-wars-recap disney disney-plus io9 lucasfilm star-wars star-wars-the-clone-wars streaming tv-recap

The Clone Wars Gets Into A Man Versus Machine Debate, With Some Explosions

The conflict of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is, quite literally, man versus machine: droids and clones, durasteel and synthetic flesh and bone, hurled at each other at the behest of one shadowy architect. Sometimes, that means those tools of war will question that dichotomy, and that’s good. Sometimes, that means there’s just a lot of explosions. And that’s...also good.
coronavirus covid-19 vodka-is-not-hand-sanitizer

Tito's Spent All Day Tweeting That Vodka Is Not Hand Sanitiser

Tito’s, the reasonably-priced Texas vodka brand with a lively Twitter presence, has sent 11 tweets over the past 24 hours clarifying that, no, its beverage does not meet the CDC’s recommended minimum alcohol content for hand sanitizer. Contrary to what various Twitter users apparently believe.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles