Microsoft Shows Windows 7 Running on Asus EeePC

Windows honcho Steve "Don't Blame Me For Vista, I Was Running Office At The Time" Sinofsky hinted that he would whip out an impressively low-powered device to show how skinny Windows 7 can get. Sure enough, today at his keynote at PDC 2008, he waved an Asus EeePC running Win 7 with a 1GHz processor and just 1GB of RAM. What's funny is that the OS build was 500MB, substantially lighter than the almost 10GB build I've been playing around with. [Our Windows 7 Walkthrough]Update: Reuters just published a photo of Sinofsky with said netbook. My original sexy lady illustration is below.