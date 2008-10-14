How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft Settles on 'Windows 7' For Official Name of Next OS

Here we were, thinking "Windows 7" was simply a codename (and a fairly boring one at that—where's Longhorn? Whistler?). Now, on the official Windows Vista Blog, MS has come out and declared "Windows 7" the official name of Vista's successor, dev-only pre-betas of which will be released at the upcoming WinHEC and PDC developer conferences. The reason why probably makes sense, to someone, somewhere...

The decision to use the name Windows 7 is about simplicity. Over the years, we have taken different approaches to naming Windows. We've used version numbers like Windows 3.11, or dates like Windows 98, or "aspirational" monikers like Windows XP or Windows Vista. And since we do not ship new versions of Windows every year, using a date did not make sense. Likewise, coming up with an all-new "aspirational" name does not do justice to what we are trying to achieve, which is to stay firmly rooted in our aspirations for Windows Vista, while evolving and refining the substantial investments in platform technology in Windows Vista into the next generation of Windows.

[Windows Developer Blog]

