Microsoft Office Documents Editing Coming to the iPhone

The developers of Documents to Go—and Microsoft Office documents editor for BlackBerry, Palm, Windows Mobile, and Symbian—are finally bringing it out for the iPhone. This is going to be an interesting one to see, specially since the iPhone doesn't have any copy and paste capabilities, which are crucial for editing documents of any kind, being from Word, Excel or PowerPoint. Dataviz says the application is "Coming Soon"... could this mean they are actually waiting for Apple to implement it or they are just developing it so it works within their own Office editor?

Whatever it happens, this is the list of features supported in Documents to Go:

• View, edit and create native Word, Excel and PowerPoint files and attachments

• Supports Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint

• Includes support for Microsoft Office Word 2007 & PowerPoint 2007

• Full featured solution with viewing AND editing functionality

• Supports file and attachments received via e-mail, Bluetooth® or media card

• Unique InTact Technology retains original document formatting of edited files

• Integrated with BlackBerry Enterprise Server and BlackBerry Internet Service for reliable and instant access to e-mail attachments

• Spell checking for word processing files

• Advanced character/font formatting

• Advanced paragraph formatting

• Insert and delete tables for word processing files

• Insert and edit auto bullets & numbers in word processing files

• Sorting in spreadsheets

• Apply cell formatting in spreadsheets

• Insert and delete worksheets

• Insert, duplicate and delete slides in presentations

• English, French, Italian, German and Spanish versions available

[Dataviz—Thanks Steve]