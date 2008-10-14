Microsoft NXE Deal Upgrades Your Xbox 360 Memory For Less

Afraid your Xbox doesn't have enough memory for the New Xbox Experience? So is Microsoft, and they're willing to sell you the storage space you need for a much reduced price. You can now log on to the company's Xbox site to see if you're eligible for one of their special memory upgrade offers. Under their deal, a 20GB hard drive will run you $US20—not bad, considering Microsoft usually sells it for closer to $US80. [- Thanks Adam!]